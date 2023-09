R WALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid to smuggle 6268 grams Ice drug, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 6268 grams Ice drug which was added to medicine and injections was being sent to Lahore. The drug was recovered from a parcel booked at the cargo of Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

During checking with the help of sniffer dog, Ice drug was recovered from the parcel, he informed.

The spokesman said that ANF utilizes human resources as well as animal expertise for counter-narcotics operations, adding, the raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.