Bangladesh beat India ahead of Asia Cup final

Mustafizur Rahman led the bowling attack for Bangladesh in their farewell Asia Cup 2023 fixture with 3/50 while debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan bagged two each. Put into bat first, Bangladesh put on a decent total on the board at the back of a combined effort, led by their skipper Shakib.
Bangladesh, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as the Indian pacers ran through their top order to leave them reeling at 28/3 in 5.4 overs. Came out to bat at number five, skipper Shakib attempted to stabilize Bangladesh’s innings as he put together a brief partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who fell after a scratchy 13-run knock.
Following the slump, Shakib Al Hasan finally found subtle support at the other end in the form of Towhid Hridoy and they soon launched an astounding recovery. The pair put together 101 runs for the fifth wicket before Shardul Thakur castled Shakib in the 34th over. He remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh in the last Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match with an 85-ball 80 which featured six boundaries and three sixes.
Bangladesh were then rocked with another blow as Ravindra Jadeja trapped Shamim Hossain (1) trapped in his legs in the next over. However, Towhid Hridoy stood his ground firm and kept the scoreboard ticking before finally perishing in the 42nd over, briefly after completing his half-century. He scored a cautious 54 off 81 balls with the help of five boundaries and two sixes.
Nasum Ahmed then took the reigns of Bangladesh’s batting charge after Hridoy’s dismissal and frustrated the Indian bowlers at the backend. Ahmed played a brisk 44-run knock which featured six boundaries and a six. He was also involved in a crucial 45-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Mahedi Hasan, who scored 29 not out.
Shardul Thakur led the bowling attack for India in the last Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s fixture with 3/65, followed by Mohammed Shami’s 2/32. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, made one scalp each.