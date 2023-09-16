Bilawal is future leader: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto was the leader of the future. In his mes­sage on the occasion of the Interna­tional Day of Democracy, he said the PPP has strong faith in democracy.

“The sacrifices made by the leadership and workers of the party in the struggle for democracy are unprecedented in the political history of the world.” said Zardari – who is also the PPP Co-Chair­man. He added: “Every time the sun of democracy has risen in Pakistan, it is because of the martyrs in the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.” Zardari said it was the era of youth and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a young politician. “He (Bila­wal) knows best how to provide oppor­tunities to the youth to advance and take a dignified place in the society. The focus of the politics of Chairman PPP is on the downtrodden population of Pakistan. Bi­lawal has the philosophy of his maternal grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and the passion of his mother, Benazir Bhutto,” he said. Zardari said that a dignified and civilized society was a light that shows the way to the goals of development.

“The leadership and workers of the party sacrificed their lives while ac­cepting the gallows and crossing the landmines in the way to a democratic dispensation in the country. They en­dured the hardships of the prison and suffered whipping on their bodies but did not back down from the struggle for democracy,” the PPP supremo said. Zardari said the PPP will not spare any sacrifice for the sake of democracy and will give the youth the glorious and dignified position they deserve.