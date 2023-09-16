Despite the fact that the constitution prohibits the employment of individuals under the age of 14, 12 million children in Pakistan are engaged in various occupations. One in four families across the country employ children as domestic help, while the rest are working in the informal economy where regulations are scant as it is. The time these children should be spending in school is occupied by exploitative and dangerous jobs for the purpose of making financial contributions to their family.

Recognising the grave danger of placing children in highly exploitative working environments, authorities in Rawalpindi have launched an initiative that seeks to eliminate child labour altogether. As per the labour department, the police have begun registering employers who are violating laws and imposing hefty penalties to enforce accountability and deterrence against this crime. More often than not, these children are found to be overworked and are exposed to dangerous environments especially when it comes to being a part of domestic staff. There have been multiple reports of children who have been tortured, sexually abused and neglected in their employers’ homes and while public outcry was immense, little was done to prevent such instances from occurring again.

What is even more unfortunate is that these children could make a life for themselves if they attend school instead of being whisked away to work from such an early age. Part of the problem is extreme poverty, but another is also the lack of awareness exhibited by parents. Education is considered to be secondary by virtue of the fact that most parents do not see an immediate outcome of it. They are thus discouraged to educate their children when they feel that they could contribute to family earnings by working alone. He or she will have no skill or knowledge development that will enable them to break out of this cycle of poverty.

Beyond this even, children are paid extremely low wages for their labour so any argument of their work being fruitful can also be countered by the insignificant contributions they make to their family income. Juxtapose this with the value they could add if they were educated and employed in the formal sector where minimum wage laws apply, and skill sets are developed, we will find that children get the short end of the stick from all perspectives. Accordingly, there is an immediate and dire need to tackle child labour not only from Rawalpindi but from all of Pakistan.