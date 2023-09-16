CM reviews anti-narcotics measures

LAHORE - In com­pliance with the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi, an organized crackdown has been initiated against the drug peddlers to save the people from this men­ace. The CM chaired a meet­ing about eradication of drug peddling at his office on Fri­day in which it was agreed to collaborate with the NGOs for rehabilitating the addicts. In­spector General Police Usman Anwar briefed that 18 kilo­grams of ice, 180 kilograms of heroin and 7,100 kilograms of charas have been seized during the last three weeks, leading to the arrest of 310 key drug dealers and the clearing of 600 hotspots. The police have ar­rested 7,500 individuals along with handlers of professional beggars. The CM ordered to in­tensify the crackdown further and called for comprehensive planning to establish rehabili­tation centers across Punjab. He expressed the desire to rehabilitate addicts as useful citizens of society, adding that the number of beds in these centers will also be increased. Provincial Information Min­ister Amir Mir, chief secre­tary, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, commissioner, secretar­ies of health, information, edu­cation departments attended the meeting while RPO partici­pated through video link.