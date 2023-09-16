CM reviews anti-narcotics measures

LAHORE - In compliance with the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, an organized crackdown has been initiated against the drug peddlers to save the people from this menace. The CM chaired a meeting about eradication of drug peddling at his office on Friday in which it was agreed to collaborate with the NGOs for rehabilitating the addicts. Inspector General Police Usman Anwar briefed that 18 kilograms of ice, 180 kilograms of heroin and 7,100 kilograms of charas have been seized during the last three weeks, leading to the arrest of 310 key drug dealers and the clearing of 600 hotspots. The police have arrested 7,500 individuals along with handlers of professional beggars. The CM ordered to intensify the crackdown further and called for comprehensive planning to establish rehabilitation centers across Punjab. He expressed the desire to rehabilitate addicts as useful citizens of society, adding that the number of beds in these centers will also be increased. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO, commissioner, secretaries of health, information, education departments attended the meeting while RPO participated through video link.