Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner reviews administrative matters of RDA, WASA & PHA

INP
September 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Friday and reviewed administrative matters.
The Commissioner visited various departments of the institutions and also reviewed the attendance records of the staff.
Speaking on the occasions he said that improvement in performance of all the institutions would lead to positive results, adding the prompt redressal of the public grievances by the institutions concerned should be a priority.
To redress the public grievances, monthly meetings should be held in all the respective offices and the resolution of the grievances should be reviewed, he instructed.
Liaqat Ali Chattha said the departments concerned should make all-out efforts to resolve problems of the citizen and instructed that the officers should have good behavior with the people.
PHA should take solid steps to make Murree Road a model area, he added.
The authorities concerned were also directed to eliminate encroachments from Murree Road.
Due to timely Nullah Lai cleanliness operation of WASA, this year despite heavy rains, there was no urban flooding in low lying areas, he said.
The Commissioner Rawalpindi directed WASA authorities to maintain current strategy.
He also appreciated the authorities for completing the renovation work of different departments.
Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the officers of RDA, WASA and PHA to make the sanitation arrangements more exemplary in their respective departments.

 Overcoming inflation

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023