Commissioner reviews administrative matters of RDA, WASA & PHA

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Friday and reviewed administrative matters.

The Commissioner visited various departments of the institutions and also reviewed the attendance records of the staff.

Speaking on the occasions he said that improvement in performance of all the institutions would lead to positive results, adding the prompt redressal of the public grievances by the institutions concerned should be a priority.

To redress the public grievances, monthly meetings should be held in all the respective offices and the resolution of the grievances should be reviewed, he instructed.

Liaqat Ali Chattha said the departments concerned should make all-out efforts to resolve problems of the citizen and instructed that the officers should have good behavior with the people.

PHA should take solid steps to make Murree Road a model area, he added.

The authorities concerned were also directed to eliminate encroachments from Murree Road.

Due to timely Nullah Lai cleanliness operation of WASA, this year despite heavy rains, there was no urban flooding in low lying areas, he said.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi directed WASA authorities to maintain current strategy.

He also appreciated the authorities for completing the renovation work of different departments.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed the officers of RDA, WASA and PHA to make the sanitation arrangements more exemplary in their respective departments.