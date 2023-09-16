Crackdown intensified to stop power theft

PML-N leader Safia Saeed involved in power theft: LESCO.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Massive crackdown by the government against power theft is underway across the country.
According to a tweet of the Secretary Power Division Rashid Langrial, 1748 million rupees have been recovered during the past seven days while 5193 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves.
It further said that 560 people were also arrested during the same period. The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) charged 304 power pilferers with detection bill of 711,109 units worth Rs 30,205,018 during ninth day of grand anti-power theft operation in all its circles on Friday.LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider termed the electricity thieves as enemies of national exchequer and deserved no mercy.
Following instructions of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Energy, a grand anti-power theft operation was ongoing in LESCO region under the supervision of CEO Shahid Haider for the last nine days.
Sharing details of the ninth day operation, the LESCO spokesperson confirmed that 304 connections in all circles were found involved in electricity theft and applications for FIRs against all electricity thieves had been filed in the respective police stations, out of which 149 FIRs had been registered, while 20 suspects had also been arrested.
He said that among the connections seized were one industrial, five agricultural, 12 commercial and 286 domestic and all the connections had been disconnected and charged with detection bill of 711,109 units worth Rs 30,205,018.
He explained that in Ganda Singh area, a lawyer Ghulam Mustafa was stealing electricity from direct supply and using it for agricultural purposes, the accused had been charged 19,490 units, the value of which was Rs 487,250 in terms of detection bill. In the same area of Ganda Singh, another customer was charged 21,760 units worth Rs. 544,250 as detection bill for stealing electricity from direct Supply in Shahdin Village. An accused Muhammad Zafar Advocate was charged with 22,360 units worth Rs 559,000 as detection bill.
In the area of Bilawal Colony sub-division, the accused Basharat was stealing electricity from the direct supply and using it for agricultural purposes and he was charged 48,327 units of Rs 1.014 million under the detection bill. The same accused was also charged 43800 units worth Rs 919,800 as detection bill for stealing electricity at another place. An electricity thief namely Pervez Iqbal was charged detection bills of 45,625 units worth Rs. 958,125 and 43,800 units worth Rs. 919,800 for stealing electricity at two different places including from a domestic connection. PML-N Women local leader Safia Saeed has been found involved in power theft. According to a spokesman of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO)on Friday electricity was being stolen from ‘Dera’ of PML-N local leader Safia Saeed which was situated at Bulleh Shah Sub division. Electricity was being stolen by using hook from transmission line. LESCO team reached the site and seized wire which was being used in power theft and handed over to police. Accused caused damage of Rs 100,000 to LESCO through installing direct hook. Spokesman said that accused were already defaulters of LESCO for more than Rs 60,000 and on this basis their connection was disconnected.
A case had been registered against accused besides starting legal action against them.