CTD kills 3 ISIS militants in Peshawar shoot-out

Peshawar - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar neutralized three ISIS militants in a significant operation near a shrine within the precincts of the Khazana Police Station on Friday. An official stated that the organized ISIS group had been planning targeted killings and acts of terrorism. During the operation, a fierce exchange of gunfire erupted between the militants and the police party, resulting in the neutralization of three ISIS militants.

Subsequently, a search of the area led to the discovery of a cache of weapons and ammunition. One militant was found carrying a loaded Kalashnikov rifle (Serial No. 971-884512), three magazines, each containing 7.62mm ammunition, as well as a standard 30/30 magazine with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Additionally, one hand grenade was recovered.

Furthermore, a second previously unidentified militant was found with a Kalashnikov rifle (Serial No. 1975-454646), seven magazines, each containing 7.62mm ammunition, and a standard 30/30 magazine with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Two battery cells, along with a betel leaf pouch, concealed one hand grenade.

A third militant possessed a Kalashnikov rifle (Serial No. 1972-223567), five magazines, each containing 7.62mm ammunition, and a standard 30/30 magazine with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Additionally, one hand grenade was found. The official reported that the bomb disposal squad safely secured the hand grenades.

It was reported that five to six other militant accomplices managed to escape, taking advantage of the nearby rugged terrain and riverbanks. The bodies of the deceased militants were sent to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, while efforts to ascertain their identities were ongoing as of the filing of this news report.