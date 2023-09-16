DC directs strict actions against hoarding, smuggling

HYDERABAD- Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi has directed the officers concerned to play a pivotal role to curb the hoarding and smuggling of essential items, with a view to controlling the escalating prices and providing maximum relief to the general public. He chaired an important meeting with relevant officers at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad, on Friday. He also instructed the officials concerned to expedite actions to ensure the sale of milk at fixed prices and to take legal actions against violations of state laws.