DC directs strict actions against hoarding, smuggling

HYDERABAD- Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi has directed the officers concerned to play a pivotal role to curb the hoarding and smuggling of essen­tial items, with a view to controlling the escalating prices and providing max­imum relief to the general public. He chaired an im­portant meeting with rele­vant officers at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyder­abad, on Friday. He also in­structed the officials con­cerned to expedite actions to ensure the sale of milk at fixed prices and to take legal actions against viola­tions of state laws.