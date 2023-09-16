Saturday, September 16, 2023
DC directs strict actions against hoarding, smuggling

STAFF REPORT
September 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi has directed the officers concerned to play a pivotal role to curb the hoarding and smuggling of essen­tial items, with a view to controlling the escalating prices and providing max­imum relief to the general public. He chaired an im­portant meeting with rele­vant officers at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyder­abad, on Friday. He also in­structed the officials con­cerned to expedite actions to ensure the sale of milk at fixed prices and to take legal actions against viola­tions of state laws.

STAFF REPORT

