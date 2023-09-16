Saturday, September 16, 2023
Dialysis centre goes functional at THQ

Agencies
September 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Dialy­sis Center went operational at Tehsil Headquarters hospital Slip-up here on Friday. CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Rao Zafar Iqbal and AC, Mu­karram Sultan visited the newly built centre. They witnessed the process of di­alysis of first patient them­selves. Dr Zaffar termed the centre a blessing for people of Alipur and Jatoi. He said that the centre is equipped with modern machinery to facilitate the patients. Earli­er MS THQ Dr Punjtun Ghil­lu briefed the them about the working of the centre. 

Agencies

