Dialysis centre goes functional at THQ

MULTAN - Dialy­sis Center went operational at Tehsil Headquarters hospital Slip-up here on Friday. CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Rao Zafar Iqbal and AC, Mu­karram Sultan visited the newly built centre. They witnessed the process of di­alysis of first patient them­selves. Dr Zaffar termed the centre a blessing for people of Alipur and Jatoi. He said that the centre is equipped with modern machinery to facilitate the patients. Earli­er MS THQ Dr Punjtun Ghil­lu briefed the them about the working of the centre.