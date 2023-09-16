Diplomats briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A briefing session for the resident diplomatic mis­sions in Islamabad on the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC) was convened by the For­eign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday. Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, made a detailed presentation informing the diplo­matic corps on the establishment and various as­pects of the Council.

He particularly highlighted investment opportu­nities in Pakistan in four key areas: IT, Agriculture, Energy and Mining. The participating diplomatic missions were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Paki­stan being a resource-rich country.

The Government of Pakistan has recently con­stituted the SIFC to serve as a ‘One-Window’ platform to fast-track decision-making and pro­mote as well as facilitate Foreign Direct Invest­ment in the country. The briefing session was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.