Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Diplomats briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan

Diplomats briefed on investment opportunities in Pakistan
Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  A briefing session for the resident diplomatic mis­sions in Islamabad on the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC) was convened by the For­eign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday. Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, made a detailed presentation informing the diplo­matic corps on the establishment and various as­pects of the Council.

He particularly highlighted investment opportu­nities in Pakistan in four key areas: IT, Agriculture, Energy and Mining. The participating diplomatic missions were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Paki­stan being a resource-rich country.

The Government of Pakistan has recently con­stituted the SIFC to serve as a ‘One-Window’ platform to fast-track decision-making and pro­mote as well as facilitate Foreign Direct Invest­ment in the country. The briefing session was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 Overcoming inflation

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023