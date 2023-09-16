Saturday, September 16, 2023
Eight killed in car, trailer collision in Rahim Yar Khan

10:00 AM | September 16, 2023
At least eight persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and trailer near Guddu Interchange on Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5) in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday night.

The car with same family members on board was heading towards Mureed Shakh from Sukkur, when it collided with the rashly driven trailer near Guddu Interchange, killing eight persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan.

