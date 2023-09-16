Envoys gather at LCCI’s Ambassadors Dinner to boost ties

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted its annual Ambassadors Dinner, which was attended by numerous ambassadors and high commissioners posted in Pakistan including Poland, Hungary, England, Ukraine, Palestine, Indonesia, Vietnam, Czech Republic, South Africa, Norway, Yemen, Sudan, Turkey, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and others, along with top government officials. The diplomats mingled with the participants and exchanged views.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest for the event, accompanied by LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Convener of the Standing Committee, Ibrahim Sheikh, who addressed the gathering. Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, former LCCI office-bearers, Executive Committee members, and prominent businessmen were also present at this prestigious event.

In his address, President Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized the international responsibility for maintaining peace as a fundamental element for promoting trade. He called upon the world to prioritize equitable development as a means to combat the issue of brain drain from developing nations.

Dr. Arif Alvi pointed to Europe as an example, highlighting how increased mutual trade had contributed to global peace but stressed the need for further efforts to create a conducive global atmosphere.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed Pakistan’s desire for the developed world to share its expertise in information technology, recognizing that brain drain leads to the loss of talented individuals despite significant investments in their education. He underscored the importance of equitable development to enable such individuals to contribute to their home countries.

Furthermore, President Dr. Arif Alvi urged the diplomats to encourage their respective business communities to take advantage of Pakistan’s renewed commitment to attract investment, particularly in specific sectors, through a streamlined one-window facility. Reflecting on his previous meeting with LCCI President, Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized the importance of involving women in the workforce, supporting individuals with disabilities, and working toward environmental sustainability, emphasizing that these responsibilities extend to all members of society.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the organization’s century-long history of serving as a premier business support entity, acknowledging the invaluable role played by the diplomatic community. He emphasized the need to cultivate strong relations with the diplomatic community, which can significantly contribute to enhancing trade and economic ties between their respective countries and Pakistan. Diplomats, he stressed, play a vital role in promoting economic diplomacy, essential for global commerce and economic growth.