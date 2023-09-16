Faisalabad division to be made smoke-free: commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that it is a priority to make all districts of Faisalabad divi­sion smoke-free.

Presiding over a meet­ing here on Friday, she di­rected all departments to make their offices smoke-free and display

“Smoking is strictly for­bidden” boards at promi­nent places. She said that a smoking free public place campaign has been started from the Commissioner Office. She also announced ashtray-free policy in all of­fices. In this regard, heads of all departments should nominate a focal person of their department and two master trainers at the divi­sion level who will be trained in making the city smoke-free, she said.

She said that district administra­tions would work at the forefront to make the Faisalabad divi­sion smoke-free. The partic­ipation of representatives of all departments in the divisional implementation committee for anti-smok­ing should be ensured.

She further said that strict enforcement of the rules in public places is necessary for which every department should pre­pare its work plan within two weeks and inform the administration. She said that smoking at public places, hotels, restaurants and passenger vehicles was a legal offense and the police department should take immediate action. She directed education author­ities to organize a speech and essay writing compe­tition among students to highlight creativity against tobacco. Later, a represen­tative of the Ministry of Na­tional Health, Mohammad Aftab Ahmed, informed the participants about a future plan of action. He said that more than 160,000 people in Paki­stan die every year due to smoking and 1,200 Paki­stani children between the ages of 6 and 15 start smoking daily. He said that there is a need to work on tobacco-free future gener­ations. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Samina Saif Niazi, Coordinator for Anti-Smoking Faisalabad Division Sadiqul Hasan and representatives from Traffic Police, Director Col­leges, Secretary RTA Of­fice, Director Health Office, District Council, District Health Authority Fais­alabad participated in the meeting.

CRACKDOWN ORDERED AGAINST HOARDERS, PROFITEERS

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh has ordered a crackdown against hoarders and prof­iteers in the district.

Presiding over a meet­ing of price control mag­istrates here on Friday, he directed strict implemen­tation of prices of essen­tial items including fruits, vegetables, and chicken according to government prices lists.

He directed the magis­trates to realize their re­sponsibilities and ensure relief to consumers in markets and bazaars.