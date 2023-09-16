China announced on Thursday that a staggering 90 nations have formally confirmed their participation in the upcoming Belt and Road Initiative conference, slated for October. This auspicious event marks the third installment of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), a gathering of paramount significance in the realm of international relations. Notably, the year 2023 commemorates the 10th anniversary of the inception of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The BRF shall convene in Beijing, and it is anticipated to be graced by the presence of numerous distinguished foreign leaders. Among the esteemed attendees are Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, as reported by state media sources. Furthermore, a notable development is the planned visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China during the same period, coinciding with the hosting of the One Belt, One Road forum. This revelation was disclosed by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, as relayed by Russia’s state news agency, TASS.
The decision to partake in this forum underscores the significance of China’s global outreach, as the nation has extended invitations and fostered Belt and Road cooperation accords with over 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations, as elucidated by Xinhua. This expansive network of diplomatic relations and cooperative ventures has yielded an impressive array of outcomes over the past decade, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin highlighting the establishment of over 3,000 cooperation projects and the mobilization of nearly $1 trillion in investment, as reported by state media outlets.
However, it is essential to recognise that the Belt and Road Initiative does not escape scrutiny. Critics contend that this ambitious undertaking, framed as a modern-day revitalization of the historic Silk Road to bolster global trade infrastructure, serves as a potent instrument for President Xi Jinping’s China to propagate its geopolitical and economic influence. The ensuing debate in Western nations regarding economic interdependence with China casts a looming shadow over the future landscape of trade and investment relations with Beijing. Italy, as the sole member of the Group of Seven to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, has publicly denounced the decision by a previous government to align with this venture as “atrocious.” Such complexities underscore the multifaceted nature of this global initiative and its far-reaching implications in the sphere of international relations.
