China announced on Thursday that a staggering 90 nations have formally confirmed their par­ticipation in the upcoming Belt and Road Initiative conference, slated for October. This auspicious event marks the third installment of the Belt and Road Forum for In­ternational Cooperation (BRF), a gathering of paramount signifi­cance in the realm of internation­al relations. Notably, the year 2023 commemorates the 10th anniver­sary of the inception of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRF shall convene in Bei­jing, and it is anticipated to be graced by the presence of numer­ous distinguished foreign leaders. Among the esteemed attendees are Serbian President Aleksan­dar Vucic and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, as reported by state media sources. Further­more, a notable development is the planned visit of Russian Presi­dent Vladimir Putin to China dur­ing the same period, coinciding with the hosting of the One Belt, One Road forum. This revelation was disclosed by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, as relayed by Russia’s state news agency, TASS.

The decision to partake in this forum underscores the signifi­cance of China’s global outreach, as the nation has extended invita­tions and fostered Belt and Road cooperation accords with over 150 countries and more than 30 inter­national organizations, as elucidat­ed by Xinhua. This expansive net­work of diplomatic relations and cooperative ventures has yielded an impressive array of outcomes over the past decade, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin highlighting the es­tablishment of over 3,000 cooper­ation projects and the mobilization of nearly $1 trillion in investment, as reported by state media outlets.

However, it is essential to recog­nise that the Belt and Road Initia­tive does not escape scrutiny. Crit­ics contend that this ambitious undertaking, framed as a modern-day revitalization of the historic Silk Road to bolster global trade infrastructure, serves as a potent instrument for President Xi Jin­ping’s China to propagate its geo­political and economic influence. The ensuing debate in Western nations regarding economic in­terdependence with China casts a looming shadow over the future landscape of trade and investment relations with Beijing. Italy, as the sole member of the Group of Seven to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, has publicly denounced the decision by a previous govern­ment to align with this venture as “atrocious.” Such complexities underscore the multifaceted na­ture of this global initiative and its far-reaching implications in the sphere of international relations.

RAJA ZARK ULLAH KHAN,

Wazirabad.