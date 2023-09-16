Saturday, September 16, 2023
FIA arrests accused involved in running illegal money exchange

APP
September 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested an accused allegedly involved in running an illegal money exchange and hawala/hundi business from Dehli Colony area of the city.
According a to spokesperson for FIA Sindh, the agency’s Commercial Banking Circle arrested Sameer involved in running a money exchange without valid licence and was also involved hawala/hundi business. The agency also recovered 70,000 US dollars. A number of receipts and messages regarding hundi were also found in his phone. A case had been registered and further investigations were underw

APP

