Saturday, September 16, 2023
FIA raids PSX to arrest organized hawala hundi gang

Web Desk
1:45 PM | September 16, 2023
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a crackdown against illegal hawala transactions and apprehended three members of the organized hawala hundi group operating in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). 

According to the details, the FIA officials carried out a raid in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) against the organized hawala hundi gang and arrested three suspects.

During the raid, the authorities seized Rs 9,000,000 Pakistani currency, $3200 US dollars, 26,420 dirhams, 12,289 riyals, bonds worth more than Rs 2400, and deposit slips from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the messages related to foreign currency – referring hundi – were found from two mobile phones recovered from the arrested accused.

The arrested accused – identified Abdul Ahad, Shehzad Javed – were allegedly doing business of hawala hundi, against whom a case has been registered.

