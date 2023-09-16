FIA registers five cases over electricity theft

LAHORE - In a pro­active move to combat electric­ity theft, the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) initiated a series of targeted raids across various localities in city and registered five cases over find­ing electricity theft. According to a spokesperson of the FIA, under the direct orders of Di­rector Lahore Zone Sarfraz Virk, the Anti-Corruption Cir­cle took action against illegal act of electricity theft and reg­istered five cases. The offend­ers were found to set up direct connections within their resi­dences and businesses for the explicit purpose of electricity theft. This unscrupulous prac­tice included the utilization of residential electricity connec­tions for commercial activities and in one case, even leverag­ing a farmhouse’s transformer for their illegitimate gains.