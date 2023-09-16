FIA registers five cases over electricity theft

LAHORE - In a proactive move to combat electricity theft, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a series of targeted raids across various localities in city and registered five cases over finding electricity theft. According to a spokesperson of the FIA, under the direct orders of Director Lahore Zone Sarfraz Virk, the Anti-Corruption Circle took action against illegal act of electricity theft and registered five cases. The offenders were found to set up direct connections within their residences and businesses for the explicit purpose of electricity theft. This unscrupulous practice included the utilization of residential electricity connections for commercial activities and in one case, even leveraging a farmhouse’s transformer for their illegitimate gains.