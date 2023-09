Bisham - Four members of a single-family tragically lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into a ravine on the outskirts of Bisham tehsil in the Shangla district. Reportedly, the family was en route to Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat for medical treatment when their car was involved in an accident, resulting in it plunging into a ravine in the Bisham area. The deceased were identified as Maroof Khan’s wife, her son, and two children.