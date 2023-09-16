Free eye camp concludes in Mohmand

Mohmand - A three-day Free Eye Camp concluded at Al-Khidmat Hospital Ghazi Baig on Friday.

During the Free Eye Camp, about 470 patients underwent medical examinations, and 84 people received free eye operations.

The Free Eye Camp at Al-Khidmat Hospital Ghazi Baig was organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the supervision of District Ameer Malik Saeed Khan of Mohmand tribal District Jamaat-e-Islami and President Al-Khidmat Foundation Shah Wali.

A total of 470 patients, including men and women suffering from eye diseases, received medical examinations from expert and experienced doctors. Free cataract surgeries were performed on 84 patients, and free medicines and spectacles were provided to the patients during the camp.

Residents of the area expressed their gratitude to the Al-Khidmat Foundation for organizing the three-day Eye camp and described the provision of free eye treatment at the doorstep of the poor people as a positive development.

It should be noted that this was the third free Eye camp organized by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in three years in the Mohmand tribal district.