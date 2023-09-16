Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gas supply to Karachi, other cities suspended as pipeline explodes

Agencies
September 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The gas supply to various cities, including Karachi, was suspended due to an explosion in the main gas pipeline near Kandhkot, authorities said Friday.
The explosion took place in the pipeline from Sui to Karachi, said the officials. The police said that the explosion was reported in the Ghulam Rasool village of Kandhkot.
An investigation has been started as police and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot soon after the explosion. The preliminary investigation showed that the explosion took place due to the gas pressure in the pipeline. Further investigation was underway by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023