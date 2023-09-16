Gas supply to Karachi, other cities suspended as pipeline explodes

KARACHI-The gas supply to various cities, including Karachi, was suspended due to an explosion in the main gas pipeline near Kandhkot, authorities said Friday.

The explosion took place in the pipeline from Sui to Karachi, said the officials. The police said that the explosion was reported in the Ghulam Rasool village of Kandhkot.

An investigation has been started as police and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot soon after the explosion. The preliminary investigation showed that the explosion took place due to the gas pressure in the pipeline. Further investigation was underway by the police and other law enforcement agencies.