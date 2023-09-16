Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt to consult legal experts over SC verdict: Solangi

Govt to consult legal experts over SC verdict: Solangi
Ali Hamza
September 16, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Interim Minister of In­formation and Broad­casting has said that the caretaker federal gov­ernment is waiting for the detailed judgement of Supreme Court on the NAB amendments case and “As soon as we get the detailed verdict, we’ll con­sult minister of law and le­gal experts and course of action will be announced in the light of their opin­ion.” “Law Ministry and le­gal experts will review the detailed judgment and fu­ture course of action will be announce in the light of their opinion,” the min­ister said while address­ing a news conference along with Caretaker Min­isters for Finance and En­ergy Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and Muhammad Ali here yesterday. To a query, So­langi reiterated the care­taker government’s com­mitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general election in the country. While answering a question regarding funds for the upcoming general elections in the country, he said, “Funds for elections were allocated in the fed­eral budget presented by the previous government and at this stage, the de­limitation process is un­derway. However, it is our commitment to fulfil all the requirements of the ECP whether it is related to finance or security.”

 Overcoming inflation

Tags:

Ali Hamza

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023