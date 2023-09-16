Govt to consult legal experts over SC verdict: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Interim Minister of In­formation and Broad­casting has said that the caretaker federal gov­ernment is waiting for the detailed judgement of Supreme Court on the NAB amendments case and “As soon as we get the detailed verdict, we’ll con­sult minister of law and le­gal experts and course of action will be announced in the light of their opin­ion.” “Law Ministry and le­gal experts will review the detailed judgment and fu­ture course of action will be announce in the light of their opinion,” the min­ister said while address­ing a news conference along with Caretaker Min­isters for Finance and En­ergy Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and Muhammad Ali here yesterday. To a query, So­langi reiterated the care­taker government’s com­mitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general election in the country. While answering a question regarding funds for the upcoming general elections in the country, he said, “Funds for elections were allocated in the fed­eral budget presented by the previous government and at this stage, the de­limitation process is un­derway. However, it is our commitment to fulfil all the requirements of the ECP whether it is related to finance or security.”