Govt to consult legal experts over SC verdict: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Interim Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said that the caretaker federal government is waiting for the detailed judgement of Supreme Court on the NAB amendments case and “As soon as we get the detailed verdict, we’ll consult minister of law and legal experts and course of action will be announced in the light of their opinion.” “Law Ministry and legal experts will review the detailed judgment and future course of action will be announce in the light of their opinion,” the minister said while addressing a news conference along with Caretaker Ministers for Finance and Energy Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and Muhammad Ali here yesterday. To a query, Solangi reiterated the caretaker government’s commitment to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the general election in the country. While answering a question regarding funds for the upcoming general elections in the country, he said, “Funds for elections were allocated in the federal budget presented by the previous government and at this stage, the delimitation process is underway. However, it is our commitment to fulfil all the requirements of the ECP whether it is related to finance or security.”