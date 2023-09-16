GTA holds rally for teachers’ upgradation

Mardan - On Friday, the Government Teachers’ Alliance (GTA) staged a protest rally outside the press club in support of their demands.

The protest rally was led by GTA provincial general secretary Niaz Ali Khattak, district chairman Hafiz Inam- ur-Rahman, and leaders from other teachers’ organizations. A large number of teachers participated in the rally. During the protest rally, speakers urged the government to issue a notification regarding the upgradation of teachers, a decision that had been approved by the previous government. They also called for the withdrawal of the decision on pension reform and forced promotions, and the immediate regularization of Adhoc teachers.

The speakers issued a warning that if their demands were not met, they would initiate a class boycott every Tuesday starting from September 20, and subsequently, close down all schools. After the rally, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

MOHMAND: In district Mohmand, the All Primary School Teachers’ Association (APSTA) held a protest demonstration outside the press club in Ghalanai on Friday. Protesters carried placards and banners with slogans in favour of their demands while chanting slogans against the government. Addressing the protesters, the Grand Teachers’ Alliance (GTA) President Mar Jan Ali and All Primary School Teachers’ Association (APSTA) President Fakhr-e-Alam highlighted that the upgradation of teachers had been approved during the PTI-led government, but the notification had not been issued yet