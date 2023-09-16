Saturday, September 16, 2023
Haleem Adil Sheikh gets bail in fraud case

Agencies
September 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A local court in Karachi Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in fraud case. A fraud case was lodged against the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and his three brothers at the Memon Goth police station over a citizen’s complaint. The court approved Haleem Adil’s bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.
According to the FIR, Haleem’s brother Aleem had promised to give the ownership of a plot in a housing society after receiving Rs60 million on November 26, 2019. He added that he then found out that the original documents of the land did not exist. The citizen alleged that he had been threatened at gunpoint in a farmhouse for raising his voice over the financial fraud. Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh to police on three-day physical remand. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil was re-arrested outside the Karachi anti-terrorism court on August 31, hours after an ATC ordered his release orders

Tags:

Agencies

