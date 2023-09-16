Hesco crackdown, 7,000 connections disrupted, Rs250m recovered

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) disconnected nearly 7,000 electricity connections during the ongoing campaign against power thieves and defaulters, in the HESCO region. According to a HESCO spokesperson on Friday, during the ongoing crackdown, about seven thousand power connections have been disconnected and added that HESCO Sadr Sub Division disconnected power connections of Hyderabad Cantonment Board Office, Sweeper Colony, and three water pumps. He said Hyderabad Cantonment Board has 39 electricity connections and owes Rs870 million in dues. According to HESCO officials, indiscriminate operation against electricity thieves and defaulters from September 7, 2023 was going on rapidly in the entire HESCO region and Rs250 million have been recovered from the defaulters while connections were restored of those who cleared their bills and dues.