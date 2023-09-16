IG Punjab visits police stations of Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that police station is the primary unit of Police and improvement in its working and atmosphere is my priority therefore all possible steps are being taken utilizing all resources besides other reforms.

He expressed these views while paying visit to police stations Saddar Bairooni, Civil Lines and SDPO Saddar Circle Office on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were also present on the occasion. The provincial police chief said that the police stations are being upgraded under Special Intiative Police Stations project by the Punjab government in order to facilitate the citizens. He said that all the available resources are being utilized to provide the citizens a clean atmosphere and facilities.

“We are ensuring the best service delivery, IT based facilities and other services in the police stations,” said IG Dr Usman Anwar. He said that a specific timeline has been set up in police stations for police action against crime. He added the SHOs have been ordered to immediate register FIR on complaints against property fraud, robbery, dacoity and other henious crimes.

“Strict action is being taken against those officers and officials against when complaints are lodged at Complaint Management System 1787,” he mentioned. Later on, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar inspected Front Desks, offices of SHOs, rooms of Investigation Officers, lock ups and other areas of police stations.