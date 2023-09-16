Implications of SC verdict

ISLAMABAD - A three-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued verdict on the NAB amendments bill by 2-1 through which cases on pub­lic office holders have been restored which were with­drawn after the amendments in the NAB Law bill.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial and Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan voted for the petition put up by PTI Chief Imran Khan in 2022 and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah gave his dissenting note. Keeping in mind, it was last day of CJP Bandial in the office, this decision has got different reviews from different sectors of the society. While talking to The Nation, Advocate Imran ul Haq, a NAB expert, said, “Old law has been activat­ed and amendments have been thrown to the trash by this decision. All the politicians will come to the MAB ambit now and will go through scrutiny. The amend­ments done by the parliament have turned out to be a futile exercise by this decision,” he said.

When asked about many politicians consider NAB laws as draconian laws, Haq said, “laws are good but there’s no implementation of the laws, they were used for witch-hunting and match fixing. This deci­sion might get turned away if it goes to the review. If the full court has been made on September 18th, this decision might also be an exercise on futility. Su­preme Court will start a new tenure under new CJP on Monday with a new slate and we’ll find out what happens then.”

Senior political analyst Sohail Warraich while talking to The Nation about the verdict, said, “It’s a very confusing decision. Apparently it seems like PML-N and PPP have lost and PTI has won but in the long term it will be a victory for PML-N and PPP be­cause the regime is favouring them right now. This is the victory for the establishment and eventually it will go against PTI.”

“This decision can also be quashed in coming days since new CJP Qazi Faez Essa will try to make a full bench on September 18,” he further added.

Talking about the tenure of outgoing CJP Bandial, Sohail Warraich said, “it was very confusing tenure. He brought PDM to power, then went against them.”

Senior Supreme Court reporter Hasnaat Malik while talking to The Nation, said, “This majority judgement by this bench will be overturned in the review. As Jus­tice Mansoor Ali Shah said in the remarks that the bench was not constituted properly as it should’ve been a 5-member bench.”

Moreover, he said, “I don’t think it’ll have any ef­fect on the politicians because majority of the cas­es against politicians were on investigation and in­quiry stage.”