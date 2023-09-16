Islamabad aims to resolve issues with Kabul through talks

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan expects to resolve the issues with Afghanistan through talks as the two countries remain engaged at different levels, diplomatic sources said yesterday. Senior diplomats told The Nation that Pakistan and Afghanistan were in contact and both were against any armed conflicts along the border. “We are hopeful of resolving all the issue through talks. We have been the most supportive nation to Afghanistan and will be the last to want disruption of peace,” said one diplomat. Another diplomat said Afghanistan had been asked to stop terror attacks from its soil against Pakistan. “Afghanistan needs to cooperate more,” he added.