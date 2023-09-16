Saturday, September 16, 2023
Islamabad aims to resolve issues with Kabul through talks

SHAFQAT ALI
September 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan expects to resolve the issues with Af­ghanistan through talks as the two countries remain engaged at different lev­els, diplomatic sources said yesterday. Senior diplomats told The Nation that Paki­stan and Afghanistan were in contact and both were against any armed con­flicts along the border. “We are hopeful of resolving all the issue through talks. We have been the most sup­portive nation to Afghani­stan and will be the last to want disruption of peace,” said one diplomat. Anoth­er diplomat said Afghani­stan had been asked to stop terror attacks from its soil against Pakistan. “Afghan­istan needs to cooperate more,” he added.

