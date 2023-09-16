Islamabad police arrest 16 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 16 outlaws including five professional beggars during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Shehryar and recovered 1890 gram hashish from his possession.

The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Mumtaz and recovered ten liquor bottles from his possession. Likewise, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Jibran involved in illegally cylinder gas refilling. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Gul khan and recovered 1125 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Azam and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested Waqas involved in illegal petrol selling. Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Majid Iqbal and Muhammad Kashif and recovered 1250 gram hashish from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Adnan Masih and recovered 10 liters liquor. Furthermore, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Usman and recovered one dagger from his possession.

During the special campaign against professional baggers and their handlers the police team arrested five professional baggers.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police Sumbal police team arrested two wanted members of a former jailbird snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered motorbikes, cash, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a criminal gang involved in numerous attempts to murder, snatching activities in various areas of the twin cities. The accused were identified as Ali Hussnain and Zohaib. Police team also recovered motorbikes, mobile phones, cash and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.