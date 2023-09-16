JazzCash becomes first fintech platform to enable SCOM Bundles

LAHORE-JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech player, in a pioneering move, has announced the integration of Special Communications Organization (SCO) mobile network onto its platform. This strategic partnership brings a range of exciting new features, including SCOM Prepaid Load, SCOM Bundles and SCOM Postpaid Bill Payments, all seamlessly accessible through JazzCash. The integration marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the fintech industry, demonstrating Special Communication Organization (SCO) and JazzCash’s innovative approach and dedication to serving its customers’ evolving needs across Pakistan. While commenting on the partnership, Murtaza Ali, Head of JazzCash, said, “SCO’s commitment to digitization aligns perfectly with JazzCash’s vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan. Through this partnership, we are enabling people to remain connected in some of the country’s most remote areas.” He added, “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our colleagues at SCO for their dedication in making this partnership a reality. It is anhonour for us to be the first fintech platform to host SCO mobile network.”

“We’re pleased to partner with fintech pioneer JazzCash to expand SCO mobile services across Pakistan. This underscores our commitment to digitization and connecting even remote areas seamlessly. We appreciate JazzCash’s dedication in making this partnership happen and anticipate a successful journey in digital empowerment,” said Farhan Shahid Khan, Chief Commercial Officer at Special Communications Organization (SCO).

JazzCash’s integration with SCOM billing platform extends its reach, ensuring that more people across the region can experience the convenience and reliability of SCO mobile top-ups, postpaid bill payments, and bundles through JazzCash. With the SCO integration, people traveling up north can now recharge their mobile packages through the JazzCash app. This partnership brings enhanced services and offerings for both SCO and JazzCash customers. Whether it’s topping up mobile balances, subscribing to data bundles, or managing postpaid bill payments, JazzCash and SCO customers can now conveniently access and enjoy these services through one platform.