KP Health Dept’s measures to control dengue lauded

Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
Peshawar

Peshawar  -  In a pivotal meeting held under the leadership of Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadim Jan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department received high praise for its timely proactive measures in dengue prevention.

The meeting, which encompassed discussions on the current health landscape across provinces, emphasized the importance of taking timely actions against dengue and encouraged other provinces to follow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s lead in this regard.

 The meeting was attended by all Provincial Health Ministers, Secretaries, the Director-General of Health Services, and senior officials from the health department, who delved into various critical healthcare topics. In addition to dengue prevention, the discussions revolved around Sehat Card services, malaria, hepatitis, medication procurement, and financial considerations.

Our Staff Reporter

