KU observes World Ozone Day

KARACHI-The University of Karachi organised a seminar regarding International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer under the theme ‘plant more trees, reduce air conditioners’ at the KU Garden on Friday. The United Nations observes World Ozone Day on September 16 every year.

The KU Landscape and Gardening Council arranged the event to create awareness among the masses about the importance and usefulness of the ozone layer. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated a Tree Plantation Drive 2023 after the seminar from the Masjid-e-Ibrahim located at the University of Karachi.

A speaker from KU Institute of Environmental Studies Dr Farrakh Nawaz, while delivering a lecture on the causes and effects of ozone depletion, shared that electronic items especially old air conditioners and refrigerators and high carbon emitting means of transport and industries are damaging the ozone layer a lot.

He mentioned that globally serious measures have been adopted to reduce the harmful substances so that the healing process of the ozone layer could be made possible. If everything goes as planned, then there is a chance that the ozone layer will become similar to its original shape, which was witnessed in the 70s.

He said that we need to protect the ozone layer because our behaviour towards the environment is not pleasant, and as a result, we are witnessing climate change in almost every country of this world. On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that the ozone layer not only prevents the sun’s dangerous radiation from reaching the earth but also eliminates its harmful effects on the earth.

“If timely measures are not taken then we will see a rise of temperature to extreme levels,” he maintained.

He shared that we have been arranging tree plantation drives every year with proper planning and giving maximum care to each and every plant present on the campus. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that we are also going to establish an urban forest at the University of Karachi. He mentioned that deforestation, floods, carbon emitting web of industries, and poor transport systems, unplanned urbanisation are a few main reasons for extreme weather conditions around the world. Meanwhile, the recently appointed Secretary of KU LGC Dr Waqar Ahmad said that they are planning to launch a kitchen garden and organic farming in the KU garden and hope that it will start shortly