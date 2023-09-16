Lahore Qalandars, Yorkshire to launch open trials

LAHORE - Pakistan Super League (PSL) fran­chise Lahore Qalandars and York­shire County Cricket Club (YCCC) are set to launch open trials op­portunity to unearth undiscovered cricketing talent across the UK.

The open trials aim to attract aspiring amateur players to dem­onstrate their cricketing skills in front of a selection panel led by YCCC’s Director off Cricket Darren Gough alongside representatives from the Yorkshire cricket coach­ing team on October 1 at York­shire’s revamped Park Avenue Bradford Cricket Ground. Open to women and men over the age of 18, the cricketers, who demon­strate the most potential on the trial day, will be rewarded with the opportunity to travel to La­hore and train at the state-of-the-art Qalandars High-performance Centre (QHPC). They would get to play and learn at QHPC’s world-class facilities with the additional opportunity to learn from the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) which kicks-off in February 2024.

The innovative approach to trials forms part of a longer-term vision and partnership between York­shire Cricket and the Lahore Qa­landars which sets out to address traditional socioeconomic barriers to the sport and enabling them to play cricket at the highest level. The initiative takes inspiration from the Qalandars’ world-famous Play­ers Development Program (PDP) which has engaged over half a mil­lion young people across Pakistan since its launch 2019.

Darren Gough, Managing Di­rector of Cricket at YCCC, said, “Our inspiration is taken from the partnership we have with Lahore Qalandars and is an exciting mo­ment as we continue to look to the future with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club and continue on our journey to make it a Club that is accessible to all. “Those who may have missed out on the traditional pathway programmes in the UK will now have the opportunity to showcase their talent.” Sameen Rana, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and owner of Lahore Qalan­dars, said: “Our Player Develop­ment Programme has been an es­sential tool for us to discover new talent in Pakistan and opening up the sport to those who previously have not been able to access it. We look forward to working with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club in doing the same in UK.”