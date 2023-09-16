LHC dismisses plea for release of Mansha Bomb

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed a peti­tion challenging the arrest of a land grabber. The court dismissed the petition after declaring it meritless. The court held that the arrest of Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb by the police was legal whereas investiga­tions could not be stifled at this stage. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the re­served verdict on a petition filed by Aamir Mansha, son of Mansha Ali Khokhar. The court had reserved the ver­dict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties earlier in the day. In final arguments, the petitioner’s counsel had pleaded with the court to order the re­lease of Mansha Khokhar who was illegally arrested and confined by the police. He submitted that the ac­cused was not required in any criminal case. However, the respondent, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) La­hore, through a report, sub­mitted that the accused was arrested on September 14 in connection with a case registered at Nawab Town Police Station under Sec­tion 392 of Pakistan Penal Code and he had been sent to jail for an identification parade. At this stage, the law officer submitted that the accused was a notori­ous criminal and had been associated with land grab­bing activities. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.