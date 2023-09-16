Saturday, September 16, 2023
Man kills wife over domestic dispute

STAFF REPORT
September 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - A man allegedly shot dead his wife at her father’s residence in the Babbur Chowk area near Kotri SITE, Jamshoro district, on Friday. According to police, Sajid Solangi barged into the residence of his father-in-law and killed his 25-year-old wife Shabnum Solangi. Quoting her mother Noor Bano, the police said that Sajid used to beat his wife owing to which she often stayed with her parents. The police said the suspect escaped after the incident but he is being chased at his whereabouts. The dead body was shifted to the Takula Hospital Kotri for postmortem. The incident’s FIR had not been lodged till the filing of the story.

STAFF REPORT

