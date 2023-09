KARACHI - Unidentified armed men gunned down one per­son in the metropolis on Friday and fled the scene, police said. According to details, the incident took place near post office in Malir City Karachi where unknown accused opened fire at a man. As a result of firing, a man identi­fied as Akram was killed on the spot and attackers fled the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police af­ter registering a case into the incident started an in­vestigation.