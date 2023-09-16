Maulana Azad to lead moon sighting meeting today

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Com­mittee, Maulana Syed Muham­mad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad’s meeting on Saturday to ascer­tain the sighting of moon and mark the commencement of Is­lamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH. The meeting would be convened at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, where Director-Gen­eral Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid would perform the duty as coordinator while the tech­nical support would be provid­ed by Zain-ul-Abidin from the Ministry of Science and Tech­nology and Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz from the Paki­stan Meteorological Depart­ment. Furthermore, Ghulam Murtaza from the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPAR­CO) would contribute through telecommunication services. The members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees include Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sa­jid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Ja­lali, Maulana Abu Bakr Sadiq, Maulana Haroon Rashid Bal­akoti, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and Peer Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, among other scholars, would actively participate in the meeting. Simultaneous meet­ings of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees would be held at their respective headquar­ters in Lahore, Karachi, Quet­ta, and Peshawar.