Maulana Azad to lead moon sighting meeting today

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad’s meeting on Saturday to ascertain the sighting of moon and mark the commencement of Islamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH. The meeting would be convened at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, where Director-General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid would perform the duty as coordinator while the technical support would be provided by Zain-ul-Abidin from the Ministry of Science and Technology and Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Furthermore, Ghulam Murtaza from the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) would contribute through telecommunication services. The members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees include Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakr Sadiq, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and Peer Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, among other scholars, would actively participate in the meeting. Simultaneous meetings of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees would be held at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.