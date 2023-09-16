Saturday, September 16, 2023
Mayor opens recreational public park in Mardan

Riaz Khan
September 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -  Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar, formally inaugurated Zamong Park, a recreational public park comprising about 220 kanals of land in Mardan city on Friday.

 The Project Director of the National Logistic Cell (NLC), Col Tauqir, TMO Mardan Sarfraz Khan, and government department officers, along with students from local schools and special students from the Center for Speech and Hearing, participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Himayat Mayar disclosed that the Zamung Park project, covering 220 Kanals of land, cost Rs 400 million. He pledged continued support to provide more recreational facilities in the park, emphasizing that Mardan needed a national- level park like this. The park boasts a water sports centre, swings, mechanical models of dinosaurs, walking tracks, and extensive greenery.

Mayor Mayar stressed that Zamong Park is a park for the masses, and its facilities should benefit the public. He argued that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich mineral resources, including oil, gas, minerals, and beautiful valleys, are assets that should be used in the interest of the people.

Riaz Khan

