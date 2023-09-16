Minister opens free travel scheme for students

LAHORE - Provincial Minister of Trans­port Ibrahim Murad inaugurated a free travel scheme for students, which includes the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) ser­vices. He inaugurated the scheme on Friday at the Anarkali Station of the Orange Line Metro Train. Speaking to journalists on the occasion, the min­ister stated that as per the special directive of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus services are now free for students starting from September 15. Students who wear uniforms and have their cards would benefit from this free travel facility, he announced. This is a significant step by the Punjab govern­ment, he remarked. The minister mentioned that the rising cost of petrol has made commuting dif­ficult for the public.