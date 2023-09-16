Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister opens free travel scheme for students

Agencies
September 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Provincial Minister of Trans­port Ibrahim Murad inaugurated a free travel scheme for students, which includes the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) ser­vices. He inaugurated the scheme on Friday at the Anarkali Station of the Orange Line Metro Train. Speaking to journalists on the occasion, the min­ister stated that as per the special directive of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus services are now free for students starting from September 15. Students who wear uniforms and have their cards would benefit from this free travel facility, he announced. This is a significant step by the Punjab govern­ment, he remarked. The minister mentioned that the rising cost of petrol has made commuting dif­ficult for the public.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023