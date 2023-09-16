Minister urges provinces to follow Punjab’s lead in dengue fight

LAHORE - Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan called upon all provinces to adopt the effective Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implemented by Punjab in their ongoing battle against dengue. He was chairing a video conference held at Punjab’s Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education here on Friday. Praising Punjab’s Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Javed Akram, for his unwavering dedication to dengue control, Dr. Nadeem Jan emphasized the federal government’s commitment to improving public health facilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the federal government for organizing the conference. He assured the attendees that the dengue situation in Punjab was currently under control, with Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi personally overseeing the efforts. Dr. Akram reported 2,465 confirmed dengue cases in Punjab this year but noted with relief that there have been no fatalities. Dr. Javed Akram highlighted Punjab’s strict adherence to the SOPs developed by the Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) and its unrelenting focus on prevention and vaccination. He pointed out that Rawalpindi and Multan were currently reporting the highest number of dengue cases and highlighted the proactive measures being taken by relevant departments.
ANOTHER 31 DENGUE CASES REPORTED IN CITY
The total number of confirmed dengue positive cases reached 1,048, with an additional 31 new cases reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Efforts to combat the dengue outbreak continue, with 742 positive larvae sites discovered in the last 24 hours. Dengue spray operations were conducted at 6,131 locations across the city, said by Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a press statement issued here on Friday.