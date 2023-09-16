Minister urges provinces to follow Punjab’s lead in dengue fight

LAHORE - Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan called upon all provinces to adopt the effec­tive Standard Operating Pro­cedures (SOPs) implemented by Punjab in their ongoing battle against dengue. He was chairing a video conference held at Punjab’s Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education here on Friday. Praising Punjab’s Provincial Health Minister, Dr. Javed Akram, for his un­wavering dedication to den­gue control, Dr. Nadeem Jan emphasized the federal gov­ernment’s commitment to improving public health fa­cilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the federal government for organizing the conference. He assured the attendees that the dengue situation in Punjab was currently under control, with Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi person­ally overseeing the efforts. Dr. Akram reported 2,465 confirmed dengue cases in Punjab this year but noted with relief that there have been no fatalities. Dr. Javed Akram highlighted Punjab’s strict adherence to the SOPs developed by the Dengue Ex­pert Advisory Group (DEAG) and its unrelenting focus on prevention and vaccination. He pointed out that Rawal­pindi and Multan were cur­rently reporting the highest number of dengue cases and highlighted the proactive measures being taken by rel­evant departments.

ANOTHER 31 DENGUE CASES REPORTED IN CITY

The total number of con­firmed dengue positive cases reached 1,048, with an addi­tional 31 new cases reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Efforts to combat the dengue outbreak continue, with 742 positive larvae sites discovered in the last 24 hours. Dengue spray opera­tions were conducted at 6,131 locations across the city, said by Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a press state­ment issued here on Friday.