MQM-P to give tough time to PPP in upcoming polls

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM] is planning to give tough time to Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] in the upcoming polls making collaboration with other political factions. The MQM-P, in its meeting with ECP Chairman, had also asked to depute staff from federal capital in the elections as they feared planned rigging. Background discussions with the MQM-P’s senior members revealed that MQM-P has also planned to contest from all over the coun­try. MQM-P’s candidates will contest from all the provinces as work in this regard has been started.

When contacted, MQM-P’s senior convenor from Punjab and KPK Zahid Malik said that MQM-P would launch winning candidates from different parts of the country. “We have started our work,” he said, adding that they are confident about vic­tory in the Sindh province. “MQM-P has already asked the caretaker setup to ensure transparent polls,” he said, adding that MQM-P has yet to final­ize seat-adjustment with other political parties.