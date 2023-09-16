Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P to give tough time to PPP in upcoming polls

MQM-P to give tough time to PPP in upcoming polls
Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM] is planning to give tough time to Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] in the upcoming polls making collaboration with other political factions. The MQM-P, in its meeting with ECP Chairman, had also asked to depute staff from federal capital in the elections as they feared planned rigging. Background discussions with the MQM-P’s senior members revealed that MQM-P has also planned to contest from all over the coun­try. MQM-P’s candidates will contest from all the provinces as work in this regard has been started.

When contacted, MQM-P’s senior convenor from Punjab and KPK Zahid Malik said that MQM-P would launch winning candidates from different parts of the country. “We have started our work,” he said, adding that they are confident about vic­tory in the Sindh province. “MQM-P has already asked the caretaker setup to ensure transparent polls,” he said, adding that MQM-P has yet to final­ize seat-adjustment with other political parties.

 Overcoming inflation

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023