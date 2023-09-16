Now, 1 litre petrol costs Rs331.38

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker govern­ment has sent another shockwave by massive­ly increasing the prices of Petrol by Rs 26.02/li­tre and High Speed Die­sel by Rs 17.34/litre for the second fortnightly of September.

With the new increase the prices of both Petrol and HSD have reached historical high of the country for the next fortnightly (September 16 to September 30).

Following the in­crease of Rs 26.02/li­tre, the price of Pet­rol will go up from the existing Rs 305.36/li­tre to Rs331.38/litre, while with the hike of Rs 17.34/litre the price of High Speed Diesel will jump to Rs 329.18/litre from the earlier Rs311.84/litre, said a notification issued by the Finance Division here at midnight.

It is worth to men­tion here that since as­suming the power the caretaker government has thrice increased the prices of petroleum prod­ucts in the country. The last three hikes by the in­terim government in the prices of petroleum prod­ucts has increased the price of petrol by Rs 58.43/litre in the price of Petrol and HSD by Rs 55.78/litre. It is worth to add that the caretakers had increased the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 18.44/litre, while petrol had been in­creased by Rs14.91/litre for the first fortnightly of September. Similarly, soon after assuming power, the interim government had increased the price of Pet­rol by Rs 17.50 and HSD by Rs 20/litre for the second fortnightly of August. Pri­or to the caretaker govern­ment’s assuming the pow­er the price of petrol was Rs 272.95/liter, while HSD price was Rs 273.40/li­tre. It is also worth to note here that in the last revi­sion of its tenure, the PDM government had also in­creased the prices of Pet­rol and High Speed Die­sel by Rs 19.95/litre and 19.90/litre respectively for the first fortnightly of August. The government is charging Rs 60/litre Petro­leum Levy on Petrol.