Ombudsman office resolves pension issues of govt employees

ABBOTTABAD - The Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad, on Friday, successfully resolved the pension issues of federal government employees from the Pak Army and NESPAK who were facing administrative challenges.

Abdul Ghafoor Beg, the Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad, played a pivotal role in securing compensation for retired army personnel.

According to the details, Sohail Khan, a retired army employee, had filed a complaint against the Military Pension Controller in Lahore, citing delays in receiving his pension since September 2022. Taking immediate action, a notice was issued to the Military Pension Controller in Lahore, compelling the prompt release of Sohail Khan’s pension. Consequently, an amount of 329,470 rupees was disbursed in favour of Sohail Khan, providing relief to the retired army officer.

Expressing his gratitude, Sohail Khan commended the Federal Ombudsman’s institution for its unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for ordinary citizens, an appreciation rarely witnessed.

In another case, through the intervention and decisions of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi, timely payment of salaries for NESPAK employees was facilitated. Faraz Mustafa filed a complaint regarding unwarranted delays and suspensions in their salary payments by the department. Immediate action was taken by serving a notice to NESPAK, ensuring the immediate disbursement of salaries. Subsequently, NESPAK promptly released the due salaries to the complainants. In a gesture of appreciation, the affected employee expressed gratitude towards the Federal Ombudsman’s office and, in particular, Abdul Ghafoor Beg, for their tireless efforts in securing timely payments for government employees.