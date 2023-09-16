Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Online hybrid interdisciplinary training in physical health launched

Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Paraplegic Centre Peshawar has launched a unique interdisciplinary training program in medical education in collaboration with the international online educational organization, PhysioPedia. Renowned trainers specializing in physical disabilities will provide online training to physical rehabilitation professionals nationwide.

The program has begun immediately, with participants receiving practical training at the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar upon completing the online training. Graduates will excel in modern clinical and research activities, with opportunities to apply theory, practical skills, and research at the centre.

In the first part, a three-day training workshop welcomed physiotherapists, occupational therapists, orthoptists, and psychologists from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Support was provided by the international organization “Relab HS” and USA ID.

 Overcoming inflation

The training was internationally acclaimed, attended by rehabilitation professionals from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar, eager to enhance their skills and witness the outstanding work of the Paraplegic Centre’s staff and patients. 

Trainers from the Paraplegic Centre, including Dr. Gohar Rehman, Dr. Nazish Faiz, Mukhlis Razzaq, Sameera Muzaffar, and Shafiq Dawar, captivated the medical professionals with practical training and missionary spirit, acknowledged by participants during the closing ceremony.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, the institution’s head, highlighted that physical rehabilitation is integral to modern medical sciences, and deserves more attention.

Senior Physiotherapist Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan, Dean of Rahman Medical Institute and Allied Health Sciences, praised the Paraplegic Centre’s dynamic nature and emphasized the need to break traditional barriers for progress in the field.

Past in Perspective

Mrs Neelam Zahra, a participant from Sindh, lauded the Paraplegic Centre as an exemplary medical and educational institution, visiting to witness an interdisciplinary approach.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023