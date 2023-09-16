Online hybrid interdisciplinary training in physical health launched

Peshawar - Paraplegic Centre Peshawar has launched a unique interdisciplinary training program in medical education in collaboration with the international online educational organization, PhysioPedia. Renowned trainers specializing in physical disabilities will provide online training to physical rehabilitation professionals nationwide.

The program has begun immediately, with participants receiving practical training at the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar upon completing the online training. Graduates will excel in modern clinical and research activities, with opportunities to apply theory, practical skills, and research at the centre.

In the first part, a three-day training workshop welcomed physiotherapists, occupational therapists, orthoptists, and psychologists from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Support was provided by the international organization “Relab HS” and USA ID.

The training was internationally acclaimed, attended by rehabilitation professionals from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar, eager to enhance their skills and witness the outstanding work of the Paraplegic Centre’s staff and patients.

Trainers from the Paraplegic Centre, including Dr. Gohar Rehman, Dr. Nazish Faiz, Mukhlis Razzaq, Sameera Muzaffar, and Shafiq Dawar, captivated the medical professionals with practical training and missionary spirit, acknowledged by participants during the closing ceremony.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, the institution’s head, highlighted that physical rehabilitation is integral to modern medical sciences, and deserves more attention.

Senior Physiotherapist Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan, Dean of Rahman Medical Institute and Allied Health Sciences, praised the Paraplegic Centre’s dynamic nature and emphasized the need to break traditional barriers for progress in the field.

Mrs Neelam Zahra, a participant from Sindh, lauded the Paraplegic Centre as an exemplary medical and educational institution, visiting to witness an interdisciplinary approach.