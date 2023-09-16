 Overcoming inflation

I’m writing to address the press­ing issue of high inflation in Pak­istan and share a potential solu­tion. In today’s digital age, there are lucrative opportunities for earning dollars through YouTube and freelancing. These platforms offer a global reach and diverse in­come streams, providing a shield against inflation’s impact.

I strongly believe that by encour­aging our fellow citizens to ex­plore these opportunities and ac­quire the necessary skills, we can collectively mitigate the impact of inflation and improve our eco­nomic prospects. By harnessing the power of the internet, we can create a path towards financial stability and resilience in these challenging times.

I propose that local educational institutions, government agencies, and NGOs come together to orga­nise workshops, training sessions, and awareness campaigns to ed­ucate our youth and workforce about the potential of online earn­ing. Let’s promote online earning as a path to financial stability and resilience against inflation.

SADAF ISLAM,

Karachi