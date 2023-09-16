 Overcoming inflation

I’m writing to address the pressing issue of high inflation in Pakistan and share a potential solution. In today’s digital age, there are lucrative opportunities for earning dollars through YouTube and freelancing. These platforms offer a global reach and diverse income streams, providing a shield against inflation’s impact.
I strongly believe that by encouraging our fellow citizens to explore these opportunities and acquire the necessary skills, we can collectively mitigate the impact of inflation and improve our economic prospects. By harnessing the power of the internet, we can create a path towards financial stability and resilience in these challenging times.
I propose that local educational institutions, government agencies, and NGOs come together to organise workshops, training sessions, and awareness campaigns to educate our youth and workforce about the potential of online earning. Let’s promote online earning as a path to financial stability and resilience against inflation.
SADAF ISLAM,
Karachi