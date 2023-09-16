PAF participates in two international air exercises

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is participating in two large-scale flying exercises at two separate loca­tions across the globe, marking a significant mile­stone in its commitment to enhancing its aerial prowess and strengthening international coopera­tion. The participation involves PAF’s J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, Combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers, and technical ground crew, who are actively engaged in the Shaheen-X bilateral Air Ex­ercise hosted by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in China and the Bright Star Air Exercise held in Egypt. The successful induction and operational­ization of the J-10C fighter jets in PAF’s fighter fleet and their participation in an international exer­cise in an unprecedented short span of time is a re­markable achievement. The feat has been achieved in line with modernization plan of Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, premised on smart inductions and focused indigenization. The participation of these fighter jets in Exercise Shaheen-X marks a sig­nificant milestone in PAF’s journey towards a tech­nologically advanced and formidable air force.

The rapid acquisition and operationalization of these advanced aircraft showcase PAF’s dedica­tion to maintaining a cutting-edge force capable of meeting evolving challenges and defending Pa­kistan’s airspace with utmost proficiency. As the Sino-Pak joint annual air exercise Shaheen-X is in full swing in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of Northwest China, the exceptional event highlights the dedication and capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force, demonstrating its commitment to foster­ing mutual learning and collaboration with allied countries. The Shaheen-X exercise in China and the Bright Star Air Exercise in Egypt provide invalu­able opportunities for PAF to build upon its oper­ational experience and exchange knowledge with esteemed counterparts from around the world.