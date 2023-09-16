Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PAF participates in two international air exercises

PAF participates in two international air exercises
Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is participating in two large-scale flying exercises at two separate loca­tions across the globe, marking a significant mile­stone in its commitment to enhancing its aerial prowess and strengthening international coopera­tion. The participation involves PAF’s J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, Combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers, and technical ground crew, who are actively engaged in the Shaheen-X bilateral Air Ex­ercise hosted by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in China and the Bright Star Air Exercise held in Egypt. The successful induction and operational­ization of the J-10C fighter jets in PAF’s fighter fleet and their participation in an international exer­cise in an unprecedented short span of time is a re­markable achievement. The feat has been achieved in line with modernization plan of Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, premised on smart inductions and focused indigenization. The participation of these fighter jets in Exercise Shaheen-X marks a sig­nificant milestone in PAF’s journey towards a tech­nologically advanced and formidable air force.

 Overcoming inflation

The rapid acquisition and operationalization of these advanced aircraft showcase PAF’s dedica­tion to maintaining a cutting-edge force capable of meeting evolving challenges and defending Pa­kistan’s airspace with utmost proficiency. As the Sino-Pak joint annual air exercise Shaheen-X is in full swing in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of Northwest China, the exceptional event highlights the dedication and capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force, demonstrating its commitment to foster­ing mutual learning and collaboration with allied countries. The Shaheen-X exercise in China and the Bright Star Air Exercise in Egypt provide invalu­able opportunities for PAF to build upon its oper­ational experience and exchange knowledge with esteemed counterparts from around the world.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023