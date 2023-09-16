PCA dismisses President Adnan Ahsan Khan in landslide vote 

LAHORE - The Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) convened an extraordinary meeting in Lahore, marked by a historic vote of no-confidence against President Adnan Ahsan Khan. In a resounding decision, 7 out of the 9 divisions in Punjab expressed their lack of confidence in President Khan, leading to his dismissal from the helm of the association. According to information made available here, the General Council of the Punjab Cycling Association, chaired by Senior Vice President Col (R) Jahanzeb Khan Niazi, orchestrated this pivotal emergency meeting. The attendees represented the cycling leadership from various divisions across Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala. The vote, which saw an overwhelming majority in favor of President Khan’s removal, underscores a profound shift in the direction and leadership of the association. The decision reflects the unity and resolve of cycling officials across Punjab to uphold the highest standards of governance within the sport. Following the dismissal of President Khan, the General Council elected Col (R) Jahanzeb Khan Niazi, who previously held the position of SVP, as the Acting President of the PCA. Col Niazi’s commitment to the sport and his extensive experience make him a promising leader to guide the association through this transformative period. The PCA remains dedicated to promoting and advancing the sport of cycling in the region. This pivotal moment of change reaffirms the commitment of the association to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of the cycling community in Punjab.