PCA dismisses President Adnan Ahsan Khan in landslide vote 

LAHORE - The Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) convened an extraor­dinary meeting in Lahore, marked by a historic vote of no-confidence against Presi­dent Adnan Ahsan Khan. In a resounding decision, 7 out of the 9 divisions in Punjab expressed their lack of con­fidence in President Khan, leading to his dismissal from the helm of the association. According to information made available here, the Gen­eral Council of the Punjab Cy­cling Association, chaired by Senior Vice President Col (R) Jahanzeb Khan Niazi, orches­trated this pivotal emergency meeting. The attendees rep­resented the cycling leader­ship from various divisions across Punjab, including La­hore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sa­hiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala. The vote, which saw an overwhelming majority in favor of President Khan’s removal, underscores a profound shift in the direc­tion and leadership of the association. The decision re­flects the unity and resolve of cycling officials across Punjab to uphold the highest stan­dards of governance within the sport. Following the dis­missal of President Khan, the General Council elected Col (R) Jahanzeb Khan Niazi, who previously held the position of SVP, as the Acting President of the PCA. Col Niazi’s com­mitment to the sport and his extensive experience make him a promising leader to guide the association through this transformative period. The PCA remains dedicated to promoting and advancing the sport of cycling in the re­gion. This pivotal moment of change reaffirms the com­mitment of the association to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of the cycling community in Punjab.