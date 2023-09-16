Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PDWP approves seven developmental schemes

Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Provincial Develop­ment Working Party (PDWP), in its 16th meeting of the cur­rent financial year 2023-24, approved seven developmen­tal schemes of Agriculture and Special Healthcare and Medical Education sector with an estimated cost of Rs 22026.816 million. Plan­ning and Development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting here on Friday. Secretary P&D Board Nadir Chattha were present. Approved schemes are: Priva­tization of Agriculture Exten­sion Services to enhance the service delivery at the cost of Rs 804.470 million; Program for strategic transformation/revamping of emergency de­partment in tertiary hospitals in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal at the cost of Rs 1197.407 million; Rehabilitation/renovation of hospitals un­der Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Department through health council traditional mode in Lahore and Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 5033.372 million; Program for strategic trans­formation/revamping of old blocks of ex-DHQs (Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs 1264.132 million; Program for provision of missing fa­cilities in newly upgraded colleges of nursing in Punjab at the cost of Rs 2716.824 million; Provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal. (Revised) at the cost of Rs 9311.161 million; Establishment of Hospital Management In­formation System and (on­going) Queue Management Systems (PACS) in hospi­tals of SHC&ME at the cost of Rs 1699.45 million. All Members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of rel­evant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also at­tended the meeting.

 Overcoming inflation

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023