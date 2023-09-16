Pervez Khattak asks people to reject opportunist politicians through vote

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Central Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-Par­liamentarians Pervez Khattak has urged people to vote for those politicians in the upcoming general elections on the basis of performance and char­acter. He was addressing a public rally held here on Friday, where former chief minister Mahmood Khan, former lawmakers, and political leaders from Dera district participated.

He asked people to reject those politicians through power of vote who ruled the country time and again but failed to serve the masses and in­dulged in looting the country’s exchequer, instead.

“If we continue to give power to looters, no positive change will take place in the lives of people and they will continue to suffer, grappling with grave issues like poverty, inflation, and debt burden,” Pervez Khat­tak observed. He said that his party wanted peace, development, and prosperity in the country and would continue serving the masses, come what may. Khattak lamented that due to flawed policies of the dishonest and corrupt rulers, the rich got richer and the poor got poorer and as a result, the country had lapsed into a debt trap. He said that it was shame­ful that no heed was given to the development of the Dera, Tank and Waziristan as those areas were still lacking basic necessities of life and its infrastructures were lying in dilapidated condition.

Thus, it was high time for dwellers of those areas to get rid of such opportunists who had always pre­ferred personal interests while remaining in pow­er. said if his party voted to power then it would build Tank Zam Dam and Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal which were long-standing demands of the people of the area. Similarly, he added financial as­sistance would be provided to the flood victims in the area. Referring to PTI’s performance, he said that Imran Khan was lying all along as PTI neither eliminated corruption nor corrected the system in three and a half years’ terms. Vice Chairman and former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that the people of Dera had lost trust in Maulana Fazlur Rehman who had failed to deliver.