Saturday, September 16, 2023
Police continue action against Sheesha cafes

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 16, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police Shalimar and Bhara Kahu police teams arrested eight accused during the crackdown against illegal Sheesha cafes and recovered Sheesha, hookah and flavors from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday.
 He said that. Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. 
Following these directions the Islamabad Capital Police intensified crackdown against the Sheesha centers in order to eliminate this menace from the city and special efforts were also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities. 
In this regard, the Shalimar and Bhara Kahu police stations team apprehended 08 accused during the crackdown against Sheesha cafes. Police team also recovered Sheesha, hookah and flavors from their possession. 
The arrested accused were also shifted to the police station for further legal proceedings. Safety of lives and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of Islamabad Capital Police. 
Citizens are also requested to report any suspicious activity to nearest police stations or at emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.

OUR STAFF REPORT

